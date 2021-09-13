K'taka Police form special teams to crack murder inside football stadium

The shocking incident took place on Sunday evening. The miscreants with weapons surrounded Aravind (27), a history-sheeter and a football enthusiast who was playing at the BBMP grounds opposite to the stadium. Arvind in a bid to escape from the killers rushed inside the stadium.

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have formed two special teams to nab killers who hacked a history-sheeter to death inside the Bengaluru Football Stadium, just before the beginning of a women's football tournament, police sources said on Monday.

Arvind ran into the referee's room, shut the door behind him and locked it immediately. But, the gang hacked him to death after breaking open the lock.

The incident took place when women's teams were getting ready and lining up for the game.

The jurisdictional Ashoknagar police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital. Preliminary investigations suggested that rivalry be the reason for murder.

The Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) clarified that the incident was not connected to the association and the deceased was not known to the association.

The association is hosting 'KSFA Sporting Planet Trophy' and the incident took place just before the second match. The players and staff are safe, the police said.

Central DCP Anuchet said that CCTV footage was being obtained from the stadium and the surrounding areas. "The accused will be nabbed soon," he said. The investigation is on.

--IANS

