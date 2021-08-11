K'taka police forms SWAT team to guard Silicon Valley

Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said the SWAT team will respond to emergency situations, special duties, terrorist and naxal activities, anti-social activities, protection of state and natural resources, and ensure security. They will also be deputed for security at international programmes, he added.

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) The Karnataka police has formed a Special Weapon and Tactics Team (SWAT) in Bengaluru to check any untoward incident in the state capital known as the 'Silicon Valley' of the country.

The SWAT team has been carved out of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) unit. It will comprise eight Reserve Sub Inspector (RSI) and 60 staff members. They are being given eight weeks special training by the Union government for counter-terrorism and internal security division at Agara Centre in Bengaluru.

The team is being formed under the guidance of Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Internal Security, and Joint Commissioner (Crime).

"The SWAT team will only operate in Bengaluru city. This is going to be a special unit with CAR. It can do a recce of vital installations and also enables quick deployment," Patil added.

--IANS

mka/khz/bg