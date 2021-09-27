K'taka police initiate inquiry in Maulana assault case (Ld)

Speaking to IANS, Hakay Akshay Machindra, the Superintendent of Police, Chikkamagalur district stated on Monday, "we reached out to the victim and leaders to take them into confidence and assured them of fair inquiry and subsequent action in connection with the case."

Chikkamagalur (Karnataka), Sep 27 (IANS) Karnataka Police have begun the investigation into the case of ill-treatment of a maulana by the policemen, reported in Chikkamagalur district regarding defective vehicle registration number plate.

The complainant has given a statement on misbehaviour and ill-treatment at the police station, he added. When asked about the police threatening him with a gun, he stated that, according to the statement of maulana to the police, there was no such thing that took place in the police station.

Imtiyaz Maulana talking to IANS said that he had pardoned those who had assaulted him. "I have forgiven the officer at the time when he raised his hands on me. No one, whichever religion he belongs to, should ever go through what I experienced. The police have assured us that they will take action. If they have to give it in writing, it would be better. I don't want to lodge a complaint in this regard," he said.

Imtiaz was stopped by Chikkamagalur police for having a defective registration number plate while he was travelling on his two-wheeler. He insisted on notice and denied to pay spot fine and argued with the police that he would only pay in court.

He had earlier alleged that the police officer after slapping, took out his gun to threaten him. Imtiyaz Maulana has made a video of this.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) reacted strongly to the incident. Afsar Kodlipet, the General Secretary of SDPI condemned the incident on social media. He said that the incident had taken place close on the heels of a sub-inspector who asked a Dalit youth to drink urine. He demanded action against the police inspector.

"The SP assured of action against the police officer and also assured that such incidents won't be repeated in future. We are happy with the response. The matter is settled," Afsar Kodlipet said.

--IANS

mka/skp/