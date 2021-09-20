K'taka Police nab Raj man for spying for foreign country

The special team of City Crime Branch (CCB) has nabbed the accused.

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have taken a person into custody for taking pictures of vital defence installations, including those here and sharing them with foreign agencies. The accused hails from Rajasthan, said police on Monday.

Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner (Crime) said the arrest was made on the inputs provided by the military intelligence.

"On information of military intelligence, the CCB traced and arrested one accused who took photos of vital installations, defence establishments and shared them with foreign agencies," he said.

Bengaluru being the IT capital of the country also houses vital and important defence and scientific installations. Heavy security cover is provided to all installations, the threat from anti-national forces.

The police have registered a case under the Officials Secrets Act and IPC sections. Further investigations are on.

--IANS

