K'taka police probe into human sacrifice of pregnant woman

Tumakuru (Karnataka), July 7 (IANS) Tumakuru Rural police in Karnakata are probing a possible case of human sacrifice of a 28-year-old pregnant lady, to find hidden treasure.

The police had recovered the body of an unidentified woman on June 23 near Anjaneya (Hanuman) temple in the outskirts of M Gollahalli. When the post mortem was conducted, it came to light that the lady was pregnant.