K'taka police seize Rs 2 crore worth of drugs, 2 held

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (IANS) The Karnataka police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered Rs 2 crore worth of drugs from them on Monday. Acting on a tip off, the City Market police arrested Pappu Ram alias Ravi Purohit (20) and Chunnilal alias Sunil (20), both from Rajasthan.

After the investigation, the cops raided the house of Pappu Ram and recovered 800 grams of MDMA, 1.6 kilograms of brown sugar, 1.7 kilograms of ganja and other narcotics materials worth Rs 2 crore. The accused were arrested at the time when they were about to sell drugs.