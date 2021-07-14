K'taka police spl teams to probe Udupi NRI woman murder case

Udupi (Karnataka), July 14 (IANS) The Udupi police have formed four special teams to crack the murder of a woman who had just returned from Dubai recently.

The murder which took place in a private apartment in Kumbragodu near Bramhavar had shocked the coastal town.

Vishala Ganiga, 35, was strangulated with a wire on July 12. Vishala had returned on June 30 from Dubai with her daughter. She was staying at her parents' place in Udupi.