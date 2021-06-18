K'taka postpones local body polls amid leadership row

A circular from the Urban Development department was released on late Thursday night to all deputy commissioners, regional commissioners, zonal commissioners, planning department directors and also Tehsildars across the state.

Bengaluru, June 18 (IANS) Amid the leadership row that erupted within the ruling BJP in the state, Karnataka has postponed elections to all local bodies in the state by six months citing the pandemic as a its reason for the postponement.

In the circular, the Urban Development maintained that the department was only implementing the state Cabinet decision that was taken on April 26.

"The state cabinet had taken the decision on April 26 citing the increasing Covid cases and public health safety as its major concern. As per this (Cabinet decision) the urban development department has decided to postpone City Municipal Corporations, Town panchayats and City Corporations, across the state. The decision also applies to the elections to the post of chairman and deputy chairman post as well," the circular explained.

There are eight city corporations, 43 city municipal corporations (CMCs), 94 town municipal corporations (TMCs), 68 town panchayats (TPs) and four notified area committees (NAC) functions across Karnataka.

Among these, City Corporations are governed by Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act of 1976 and other ULBs governed by Karnataka Municipal Act.

Each of these urban local bodies (ULBs) is further divided into wards to which elections are held at the interval of every five years. The state government forms wards based on population, dwelling pattern, geographical condition and economic status of the ULB.

Karnataka has only last year formulated new Act exclusively to govern Bengaluru Civic Body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and as a result of this, the elections for this biggest civic body was postponed till the process of ward delimitation was completed.

