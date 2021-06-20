K'taka: Public transport services to operate with 50% capacity from Monday

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) have released separate statements and appealed passengers to strictly follow the Covid protocols.

Bengaluru, June 20 (IANS) A day after Karnataka eased Covid-induced lockdown norms, the state-run public transport corporations on Sunday announced to operate buses and metro services with 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday.

According to the statement by the KSRTC, fleet of 3,000 buses initially will resume their operations from Monday.

"As of now, we will not operate interstate services but we will start operating across Karnataka except for Mysuru but with only 50 per cent seating capacity," KSRTC said in its statement.

The KSRTC added that it will commence local and inter- district long route bus operations with effect from Monday, based on traffic density and need, except in Mysuru district.

"We will take decision on resuming inter-state operations after studying various factors in the days to come," it said.

BMTC which is considered to be the lifeline of Bengaluru, said that it will resume operations with 2,000 buses on Monday from 6 am to 7 pm on major traffic routes.

The BMTC also clarified that the validity of monthly pass issued in April will be extended till July 8.

Meanwhile, BMRC also said that Metro Rail services are also permitted, with 50 per cent occupancy, strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments.

--IANS

nbh/sdr/