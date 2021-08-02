K'taka pvt hospitals, labs warned for not updating Covid results

Chief Commissioner Gourav Gupta had issued an order in this regard on Sunday evening which mandates private hospitals and labs to update Covid-19 positive cases to BBMP and upload details on the ICMR portal.

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (IANS) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Karnataka has directed the private hospitals and laboratories to share the reports of Covid positive patients to BBMP and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) before it is being given to the patients.

"It has come to BBMP's notice that many diagnostic centres and private hospitals are giving out Covid-19 test results to patients directly even before informing BBMP authorities or updating on ICMR portal.

"Covid-19 has been declared a pandemic and it is mandatory for all private establishments carrying out tests and treatment to report all Covid positive cases to BBMP. This will ensure timely and effective containment and surveillance of the infectious disease," Chief Commissioner BBMP Gaurav Gupta stated.

"It is directed that all laboratories, private hospitals testing either Rapid Antizen Test (RAT) or RT-PCR or any other approved Covid tests shall update results on ICMR portal immediately. They should also inform BBMP authorities via email to the Chief Health Officer and respective zonal health officers," the order said.

"If any laboratory or hospital is found to violate the above-mentioned order, strict action will be initiated under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020, the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Act 2017 and Disaster Management Act, 2005," the order stated.

