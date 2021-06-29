K'taka Regional Border Development Authority meets CM, informs Kerala's move to change villages name

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI): Chairman of Karnataka Regional Border Development Authority Dr C Somashekhar met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and informed him that Kerala is going to change the names of some villages having Kannada names to Malayalam in the state's Kasaragod and Manjeswara districts.



The CM responded immediately and said the matter had already been brought to his notice and will be conveyed to the government of Kerala.

"Some local bodies are attempting to change the names of Kannada-speaking villages in Kasargod district, Kerala, without any consultation with people. This would destroy Kannada and Tulu culture, which has been existing here for long," Dr C Somashekhar said.

CM said: "Kannadigas and Malayalees live together like brothers in Kasargodu and Manjeswara, prompting Kerala CM to stop the process of changing the names of villages in the state of Kerala."

Dr Somashekhar also told the CM that the attempt to change the names of the villages could have taken place at the level of the local bodies without the notice of the Government of Kerala. (ANI)

