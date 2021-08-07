K'taka reports 24,266 new Covid cases, 32 deaths

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (IANS) Bengaluru logged 357 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, while five persons succumbed to the virus in the same time period, the daily health bulletin issued by the Karataka government said on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 24,266 new cases and 32 deaths with a test positivity rate of 1.08 per cent.