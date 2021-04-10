K'taka reports 6,955 new Covid cases, 36 deaths

Meanwhile, 3,350 people were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 9,80,519.

Bengaluru, April 11 (IANS) Karnataka has reported 6,955 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 10.55 lakh, while 36 more deaths have taken the state's toll to 12,849, health officials said on Saturday.

Bengaluru has reported 4,384 fresh cases, pushing the city's Covid tally to 4,74,398.

Out of the 36 deaths, Bengaluru registered 19 deaths, while Mysuru reported five.

Meanwhile, 58,945 aged between 44-59 years were administered their first vaccine dose, while 43,179 above 60 years received the vaccine jabs in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the 11-day 'corona curfew' came into effect in some of the Karnataka districts, including the state capital, from Saturday night.

This curfew aims at containing the spread of the coronavirus and only essential services, patients and passengers would be allowed to ply.

The state government had announced night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am every day from April 10 to 20 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities.

The police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure compliance of the rules at night.

In Bengaluru, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told reporters that vehicles providing essential services, patients and their relatives will be allowed to travel during night.

Besides, home delivery, e-commerce and the transportation of essential goods such as vegetables and food commodities for sale in the morning will be allowed in the night.

"Passengers coming to and going from Bengaluru are also allowed to travel. They must carry with them travel documents," Pant added.

--IANS

nbh/sdr/