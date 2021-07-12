K'taka resumes bus services to Kerala from Monday

Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS) Despite the higher number of Covid-19 cases reported along with the Zika virus scare in neighbouring Kerala, the Karnataka government is resuming bus services to the state from Monday.

Passengers will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours prior to travel or a vaccination certificate of having received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine as per the guidelines of the Karnataka government.