K'taka RTC employee ends life in Belagavi district

Belagavi, April 9 (IANS) As the Karnataka State Transport Employees League's indefinite strike entered third day on Friday, an employee working with the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) had allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his house near here, police said.

The incident took place at Saundatti taluk of Belagavi district, which is also the home district of Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi, who also holds the transport portfolio.