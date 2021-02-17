K'taka seer says VHP in forefront of protecting Indian culture

Udupi (Karnataka), Feb 18 (IANS) Reacting sharply to former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's allegations, the seer of Udupi Pejawar Math, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, who is also one of the trustees in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, said on Wednesday that the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionaries aren't rogue elements, but are the guardians of Hindu culture.

One of the most powerful and influential seers in Karnataka, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami told reporters that those who are making allegations against the VHP or the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust must realise that these are not rogue organisations.

"The VHP is an organisation which is in the forefront of protecting Indian culture, while the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust is not a 'benami' trust but is formed by none other than the Union government. So those who are making allegations must realise this. As the trust is formed under the law of the land, the fund collection is also constitutionally guaranteed. Therefore, questioning without logic would only lead to unfruitful arguments and solutions won't be there," he said.

The seer added that people's response to fund collection for the Ram temple has been overwhelming to the extent of causing shortage of coupons and receipt books.

He said that if at all a list of households is prepared, it is to help the volunteers return to those houses later and collect funds with proper receipt.

Responding to the former Chief Minister allegations, the seer said that the trust did not force anyone to make donations.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy had alleged that he was threatened by "three persons including a woman" when they had come to collect funds from him for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

