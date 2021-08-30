K'taka set to reopen primary schools, expert committee to meet today

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (IANS) Karnataka government is all set to reopen primary schools in the state, as no untoward incident in connection with Covid-19 infection was reported from across the state. A final decision will be taken in the Technical Expert Committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, scheduled to be held on Monday.

The state government reopened schools from Class 8 to 12 last week. Since, there is no case of spread of Covid in any of the schools, the government is said to be keen on opening primary schools, i.e., Class 1 to 8 in the districts which are registering less than 2 per cent of Covid positivity in consultation with the experts.

The move of the government to reopen primary schools has generated debate and concerns among parents as the neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra continue to record a higher number of cases.

The state education department buoyed by the success of reopening of high schools and pre university classes is planning to reopen the remaining classes. Now, the ball is in the court of the Chief Minister Bommai and a decision will be taken on Monday, according to sources.

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has stated that, once the government gives green signal for reopening of primary schools, a decision will be taken.

However, sources in the health department said that the Expert Committee might recommend Classes 5-7 to operate initially and later a decision will be taken regarding the reopening of remaining lower classes.

Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) President Halanuru S. Lepaksha stated that the government should consider reopening primary schools as Covid rate in the state has come down drastically. "Otherwise we will protest," he warned.

Sources in the education department said that the officers are instructed to come up with a report on pros and cons of reopening schools for primary class children in the state. The report is also sought on the situation in bordering districts. Sources in the health and education department said the government will come up with guidelines on reopening of primary schools.

--IANS

mka/dpb