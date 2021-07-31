K'taka sex CD case: Investigating officer returns to work

With Soumendu Mukharjee, the chief investigating officer in the case, returning to office after 3 months medical leave, things are going to be expedited, sources say. He returned to office on Friday.

Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex CD scandal involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, is likely to submit a final report soon to the High Court.

The SIT was formed on March 10, by former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa after the scandal broke out and senior IPS officer Soumendu Mukharjee was given the charge to investigate.

However, when the investigation was halfway through, Mukherjee went on leave for three months on medical grounds.

In his absence, another senior IPS officer, Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil had taken charge and submitted the final report on the case to the High Court of Karnataka.

But, the court objected to the report which was submitted in the absence of the chief investigation officer.

After the alleged sex CD scandal rocked the state in March, Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from the ministry. The woman complainant has alleged that the entire system favoured the accused in the case.

