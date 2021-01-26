K'taka showcases Vijayanagara empire at R-Day parade in Delhi

"Karnataka's tableau was a star attraction at the R-Day parade in Delhi, as it highlighted the glory of the Vijayanagara empire that flourished in the state's northern region for over 300 years from 14th century to 17th century," state information joint director D.P. Muralidhar told IANS here.

Bengaluru/New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Karnataka showcased the glory of Vijayanagara empire (1336-1646) in a tableau at the 72nd Republic Day parade on Rajpath in New Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The state's tableau that rolled on the Rajpath displayed the empire's king Krishnadeva Raya depicted in a sitting posture on a 'golden' throne under a canopy, sporting a royal headgear and wearing a white dress. Two elephants flanked the majestic throne.

"The tableau had a replica of the world's heritage site at Hampi, which was the seat of the empire, with statutes of Hindu gods Hanuman and Virupaksha," said Muralidhar.

Hampi near Hospet, about 340 km northwest of Bengaluru, was the seat of power with Vijayanagara as the capital of the kingdom.

The state's tableau was part of the 32 tableaux from other states across the country as part of the R-Day celebrations, which were curtailed due to the Covid-induced restrictions to contain the pandemic.

The Vijayanagara empire was established in 1336 by brothers Harihara and Bukka Raya of the Sangama dynasty in the Deccan Plateau region in South India. The empire shot to prominence after its kings, especially Krishnadeva Raya, defeated the then Sultans of the region and resisted Islamic invasions.

According to historians and European travellers to the kingdom during the region of Krishnadeva Raya, fine arts and literature flourished under the empire's patronage, as evident from the rich legacy of monuments, temples and palaces that stand out amid the ruins of Hampi.

"The Vijayanagara empire created an epoch in South India, transcending regionalism by promoting Hinduism as a unifying factor.

A tableau refers to a group of models or figures representing a scene from a story or history. During the Republic Day parade every year, states and various central departments and ministries showcase their achievements through their tableaux in forms of instruments, costumes and technology.

--IANS

fb/pgh