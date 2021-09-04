K'taka to ensure 100% vaccination in villages bordering Kerala

He chaired a meeting with District Commissioners (DC) and Superintendents of Police (SP) and district In-charge ministers of bordering districts of Kerala.

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday directed to ensure 100 percent vaccination across all villages lying within the 20 km range of Kerala border.

Bommai instructed to increase vaccination in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Hassan by 35 per cent.

"I have got information on positivity rate, vaccination and Covid tests from these districts. There was a spike in number of Covid cases in Dakshina Kannada at one point of time. This happened as there was a spurt in Covid cases in Kasaragod district of Kerala. Now, the numbers have decreased," he explained.

This time there is no shortage of vaccines in the state. Everything has been arranged, he said.

Bommai explained that a decision will be taken regarding Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after analyzing the situation in the state.

--IANS

mka/skp/