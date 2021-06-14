K'taka to give Rs 1L to BPL families which lost earning member to Covid

Bengaluru, June 14 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh for all the families under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) which lost their earning or adult members due to Covid-19.

Taking to twitter, Yediyurappa said that due to the pandemic, many families in the state are in trouble. "Keeping this in mind, we have decided to give Rs 1 lakh to each BPL family, which lost their adult members," he said.