K'taka to give Rs 5 lakh compensation to flood-hit families

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for families whose houses were damaged due to landslides and floods across 13 of the 30 districts in the state.

"Rs 5 lakh will be given to each family whose house has been damaged more than 75 per cent while Rs 3 lakh compensation will awarded to those houses damaged below 50 per cent due to landslides and floods. Besides, we will also release Rs 50,000 for houses which require urgent repair in these flood-affected districts," Bommai told the media.