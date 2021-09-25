K'taka to host Global Investors Meet in Nov next year: Minister

Replying to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge during the question hour, Nirani said, "We have decided to hold a three-day Global Investors Meet from November 2, 2022 to attract more investments and push industrial growth."

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) Aiming to attract more investments and spur economic growth hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka will host a Global Investors Meet (GIM) from November 2-4 in 2022, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said the Assembly on Friday.

The flow of national and foreign investments into Karnataka will increase due to the GIM which will help create more jobs. I will hold discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai again and confirm the date," Nirani stated.

Briefing on the development of the Bulk Drug Park in Yadgir district, Nirani said the state government will set up the park in collaboration with the Centre.

"The Central government will provide Rs 1,000 crore grant to set up the Bulk Drug Park and Karnataka is one of the three states chosen for this project. This will help create jobs in this region," Nirani added.

The minister also said that the government has acquired 3,232 and 3,282 acres of land in Kadechur and Badiyal villages in Yadgir district, respectively, out of which 1,600 acres will be developed and distributed to industrialists.

--IANS

mka/arm