K'taka to ink 3 MoUs with Infosys to achieve NEP objectives

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by Infosys officials and chaired by C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the state Minister for Higher Education, at the Vikasa Soudha on Tuesday.

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) In order to give priority to skill development among the students as per the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), the Department of Higher Education in Karnataka will soon ink three MoUs with IT major Infosys.

Narayan said, "These MoUs will be related to utilising the 'Infosys Springboard', which comprises over 3,000 courses of skill development for college students, 'Campus Connect' for digital learning of college faculty and professional guidance for students and donation of 15,000 debonded computers to colleges from Infosys."

Infosys Springboard is an integrated digital literacy platform comprising effective digital learning solutions, technology-based life skill courses, gamification, live classes, industry certification, makers lab, carrer guidance etc.

Introduction of gesture computing and biometrics for smart classrooms, utilising virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) for training, linking learning data with performance outcome, utilising gamification and design principles to create healthy competition among students, utilising automation and robotic tools to create content will be part of the MoUs, he said.

Narayan said under the MoUs, the NEP community will be established to facilitate the exchange of best practices among the institutions.

He added that institutions will be mentored and guided towards the implementation of the NEP framework and collaboration will be established between the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) and Infosys to achieve talent acceleration.

