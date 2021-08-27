K'taka to organise Covid Vaccination Mela on Friday

The state government is also launching a vaccination campaign across Karnataka to reach out to more people who have been left out of the vaccination drive so far.

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (IANS) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) aims to vaccinate 1.25 lakh people as part of its 'Covid-19 Lasika (vaccination) Mela' across Karnataka on Friday.

The campaign is aimed at reaching all the health and frontline workers who are yet to take the first dose, or those whose second dose is pending.

The drive will cover the teaching and non-teaching staff of all government/aided/unaided schools.

Preparations are being made at the zonal levels to achieve the intended target. Measures are also being taken to vaccinate people at various sites, including primary health centres.

Arrangements have been made to provide vaccine doses through additional sites along with the required staff support.

--IANS

mka/arm