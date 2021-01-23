K'taka to soon issue directives to mine owners: Minister

Inaugurating a Road Safety week organised by the Bengaluru Traffic police here, Bommai told the media that the state government would deliberate on what types of explosives could be allowed to be used.

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the state government will soon issue a directive to all mine owners and explosive material suppliers. The order would specify the quantity of explosives for storage, use or transportation at a time.

"We need to have a system in place such as how much quantity of explosive material can the mine owners store, use or transport at a time. The Shivamogga blast is an eye-opener in the matter," he said.

Responding to a query, the minister maintained that only the original mine owner Sudhakar was taken into custody for investigations in the Shivamogga blast.

"Sudhakar is the one who took mining lease of this ill-fated quarry on the outskirts of Shivamogga city," he added.

The Home Minister said the state was awaiting forensic reports, explosives reports and various other reports in one or two days.

"Once we get these reports we will be able to ascertain the exact cause behind the accident and what kind of explosive material was used in this mine, besides the mine's area of operation," he added.

--IANS

