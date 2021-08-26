K'taka to submit petition to Centre over TN's 'illegal' irrigation schemes: CM

"We will submit a petition in this regard. Downstream interlinking river projects work taken up by Tamil Nadu is illegal. I have instructed our team of advocates to get the original file suit in this regard listed faster in the Supreme Court for hearing," Bommai said.

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that the government will submit a petition to the Central government over the 'illegal' irrigation schemes of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu's interlinking project seeks to use surplus water from the Cauvery basin.

Bommai said that a miscellaneous application is lying before the Supreme Court on the Mekedatu project by Tamil Nadu.

"When it comes up for hearing, we have to clear our stand. Apart from this, a suit has been filed in the Madurai court. We have decided to implead and get it quashed as the suit does not have jurisdiction. There are a number of previous judgments in this regard," Bommai said.

"We will also file a petition to the Central government on the Upper Krishna Stage 3 Project. The suit has been filed by the Telangana government and the court will give a hearing soon. It has been decided to get the notification order from the apex court," he said.

Bommai on Thursday chaired a meeting of technical and legal experts over the pending inter-state water disputes.

