K'taka to table bill to grant autonomous status to UVCE

Unveiling the Bharat Ratna M. Vishweshwaraiah's bronze statue installed by the Brigade group in front of the Brigade school, he said, the government wants to develop UVCE on the lines of an institution like IIT.

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (IANS) A bill granting autonomous status to UVCE (University of Vishweshwaraiah College of Engineering) will be presented in the upcoming legislative session in Karnataka, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan stated here on Saturday.

Vishweshwaraiah who was instrumental in initiating many prominent projects during his time was a great visionary and a statesman, the Minister said and added that a trust will be formed headed by the Vice-Chancellor of VTU to develop the Samadhi Sthal of Vishweshwaraiah which is located at Muddenahally in Chikkaballapura district.

This is the third such statue installed by the group in the city after installing the statues of Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi, he said and added that such visionaries always stand as guiding lamps of society.

The statue of Sir MV sculpted by Manayya N. Badiger and the team is 19 ft tall from the road level. This is primarily of bronze (1000 kg) & other alloys (300kg) and weighs 1300 kg.

--IANS

mka/skp/