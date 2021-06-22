K'taka transfers Rs 6.23 cr financial aid to over 20K artists as relief package

This is part of the Yediyurappa's Covid relief package that was announced to provide one-time financial assistance to those who are under distress due to Covid-19 induced lockdown and severely affected by the second wave.

Bengaluru, June 22 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday transferred Rs 3,000 one-time cash relief to more than 20,000 artists across the state through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

According to a CMO statement, Yediyurappa said that Rs 6.23 crore financial assistance to artists is part of the Rs 1,750 crore package for the people of different sectors affected by the pandemic's second wave.

On May 19, Yediyurappa had announced the first relief package of Rs 1,250 crore and subsequently announced another relief package of Rs 500 crore in June for the people of different sectors affected by the second Covid wave, since April 27.

"Flower, fruit and vegetable growers, construction workers, street vendors have already received financial assistance directly to their accounts through the DBT," the statement said.

The CM said that applications were invited through Sevasindhu App and documents were also verified in a transparent manner.

"Beneficiaries will get confirmation regarding the transfer of amount to their Aadhar linked bank accounts through DBT app," he added.

Yediyurappa further said that though the state government had relaxed Covid-induced restrictions in most of the districts, artists need to be extra cautious and appealed them to follow the Covid safety precautions without fail.

The CM also advised artists to get their jabs as the free vaccination drive had been rolled out since January 16.

Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali said that more than 17,000 artists were given financial assistance during the first Covid wave and this time it is more than 20,000 artists.

--IANS

nbh/sdr/