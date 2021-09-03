K'taka transport service ordered to pay compensation for not halting at stop

Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission here gave the orders and directed the KSRTC to give the compensation to the victim within 60 days. Vijaya Bai L. (33), a resident of Urdigere taluk in Tumakuru district had filed the petition.

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (IANS) The Consumer court has ordered the state owned transport service, Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to pay a compensation of Rs 8,010 for stopping the bus 400 meters away from the halting place.

Vijaya had boarded the KSRTC bus from Bengaluru to Tumakuru on October 24, 2018. The conductor, after issuing a ticket till HMT bus stop in the outskirts of Tumakuru, failed to stop the vehicle. Upon her insistence, the bus was stopped 400 meters away from the bus stop.

After alighting from the bus, the petitioner could not cross the highway to reach another side of the road and had to reach the destination by taking the service of autos. After her calls to KSRTC helpline went in vain, she approached Tumakuru District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The court on July 29, 2019 ordered a compensation of Rs 10,000 and litigation cost of Rs 5,000 with interest. The KSRTC had appealed against this order. The verdict was given by the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on July 28.

