K'taka's Cong leaders divided over illegal mining in state

Siddaramaiah stressed that an investigation should be done, while Shivakumar maintained that there are no reports of illegal mining in the region.

Siddaramaiah, who is touring Badami constituency in north Karnataka, on Monday stated that the government should be verifying the facts on the allegations made by Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh. "She has made allegations that JD(S) leaders are carrying out illegal mining endangering safety of the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam. The matter should be investigated," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress President D.K. Shivakumar had earlier said that the issue of illegal mining did not come up at all. "No one spoke on the issue of illegal mining when I was district in charge minister of Mandya district and it did not come up when I was holding irrigation portfolio," he said.

"The mining is being done 15 to 20 kilometers away from the dam, it does not make any difference. It is not in good taste to create panic among the public. He further stated that it is a sensitive issue and no one should take cheap publicity," he said on Sunday.

