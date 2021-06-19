KTDC rolls out 'in-car dining' to serve food in parked vehicles

Thiruvananthapuram, June 19 (IANS) Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is rolling out a novel facility 'in-car dining' that serves diners in their parked vehicles.
State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said that the in-car dining will serve customers in their parked vehicles from KTDC's Aahaar restaurants.
"Breakfast, lunch and dinner besides snacks, will be served under 'in-car dining', adhering to Covid-19 protocols. To begin with, select KTDC restaurants will implement the scheme," said Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
