  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. KTDC rolls out 'in-car dining' to serve food in parked vehicles

KTDC rolls out 'in-car dining' to serve food in parked vehicles

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Jun 19th, 2021, 19:40:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Thiruvananthapuram, June 19 (IANS) Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is rolling out a novel facility 'in-car dining' that serves diners in their parked vehicles.

State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said that the in-car dining will serve customers in their parked vehicles from KTDC's Aahaar restaurants.

"Breakfast, lunch and dinner besides snacks, will be served under 'in-car dining', adhering to Covid-19 protocols. To begin with, select KTDC restaurants will implement the scheme," said Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

--IANS

sg/sdr/bg

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features