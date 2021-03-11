KTR a 'blatant liar', says Congress leader Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 11 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Thursday said Minister KT Rama Rao, despite being an educated person, is a "blatant liar" as he is lying to the people of Telangana, especially regarding the unemployment situation in the state.



"Despite being an educated person, KTR, who is the minister for municipal administration and urban development, has become a blatant liar in the context of the unemployment situation in Telangana. He is lying to the people of Telangana by misrepresenting the facts regarding the unemployed situation. He is manipulating the people to somehow manage to win the upcoming MLC elections," Sravan said here in a press meet.

"There are nearly 30 lakh unemployed youth in the state. If 1,32,000 job vacancies have been filled in the state, as claimed by KTR then why are there 1,91,000 vacancies in the state public sector, while there were only 1,07,000 vacancies in 2014," Sravan added.

Further slamming the minister, Sravan added that 22,637 employees are working on contract basis in the electricity division alone with no appropriate scales of pay, adding that two people have committed suicide in the state due to this.

The former MP further said that the KTR and TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi)-led government have failed to give Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), animation and gaming industries.

"KTR is just trying to lure people of Andhra Pradesh working in Telangana by saying that he would fight for Vizag Steel Plant. He just wants to win their votes, If KTR and KCR are really against the Modi government, then why have they taken a U-turn over the farm laws and are quiet," remarked the AICC spokesperson.

Sravan further appealed to the people not to fall prey to the TRS party.

"I request all the graduate votes not to fall prey to the tricks played by the TRS party. It is high time that the TRS party be taught a lesson," he added. (ANI)

