KTR commends traffic policemen who issued challan on his vehicle

Two days after the policemen - Sub-Inspector of Police Ilaiah and constable Venkateshwarlu - issued a 'challan' for the minister's vehicle for plying on the direction, he called them to his office to expressed his appreciation by presenting them bouquets and shawls in the presence of Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

The Minister, who is also son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, appreciated the policemen for discharging their duties sincerely and assured that he will always stand by such officers.

Stating that he will always be in forefront in obeying traffic rules, he clarified that he was not in the vehicle when it was fined for traffic rule violation. He also paid the fine imposed.

KTR, as the minister is popularly called, said rules are same for all whether they are general public or public representatives in power. He said he congratulated the traffic policemen to convey right message to his party workers and leaders.

The policemen imposed fine on KTR's vehicle when it was being driven in the wrong direction near Bapu Ghat under the limits of Langar Houz police station on October 2. This happened when the minister was about to leave Bapu Ghat after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi along with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

As the road was blocked due to the movement of the Governors' convoys, the driver of KTR's vehicle took the wrong route to reach Bapu Ghat. The policemen stopped the vehicle and this reportedly led to an argument between them and some TRS leaders. Some police officers reportedly clarified that the policemen who stopped the vehicle did not know that it belong to the minister.

The incident also triggered debate on social media with many netizens praising the policemen for discharging their activity and criticized those who raised an objection and entered into an argument with them.

