KTR highlights Telangana's IT initiatives before Parliamentary panel

Information Technology and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao highlighted the state's IT ecosystem and the IT initiatives taken up by the government.

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (IANS) The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology was on Wednesday briefed on Telangana's initiatives in the sector.

The committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, had the meeting with the state minister and other officials as part of their study tour to Hyderabad.

The committee members included Karti P. Chidambaram, Jayadev Galla, Tejasvi Surya, Mahua Moitra, Chandan Singh, and G. Ranjith Reddy.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, also felicitated Tharoor and other members of the committee on the occasion.

The panel on Tuesday visited T-Hub (Technology Hub), an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler, and the Telangana State Data Centre.

It got a glimpse of Telangana's innovation ecosystems. Start-ups at T-Hub showcased their innovative solutions and shared how the state's ecosystem has enabled them create impact.

Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Jayesh Ranjan, briefed the parliamentary panel on the activities of T-Hub and its achievements.

Meanwhile, Tharoor on Wednesday shared on Twitter his views about the visit to 'very impressive' T-Hub. The panel also visited the second phase of the facility coming up at HITEC City.

"The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology visited the very impressive T-Hub in Hyderabad (Phase-2 under construction, hence the hard hats) which is already India's largest incubation centre &will soon be the world's second largest. Listened to the innovators," tweeted the Congress leader.

"Some of the brains behind the T-Hub, the women leading key Verticals with IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, & the young men who have invented new rockets that will expand the frontiers of space, bring satellite launches into the private sector &are working on reusable rocket technology," wrote the MP who also posted photographs taken during the visit.

"Heard from some remarkable innovators at the T-Hub, inspiring & heartwarming tales from Indians responding to Indian needs. A schoolgirl who made a biodegradable planter, a computerised incubator to combat infantile jaundice, a digital payment system, visual aid for the blind," he added.

