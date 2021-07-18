KTR inaugurates treatment plant, flags septic tank cleaner vehicles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, K Taraka Rama Rao inaugurated a new Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) established at Nalla Cheruvu Sewerage Treatment Plant in Hyderabad's Uppal.



In addition, Rao flagged off septic tank cleaner vehicles in Hyderabad on Friday.

Further with an intention to provide scientific management of septic tanks for the establishments located in the areas where there is no sewerage network within the outer ring road of GHMC, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is set to launch the "Dial-A-Septic-Tank Cleaning Vehicle'' on the lines of 'Dial Your Water Tanker.'

In order to avail this facility, people have to contact the call centres at 155313/14420. (ANI)

