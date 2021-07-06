KTR praises Sonu Sood for social service activities

The actor called on the minister at his office at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad, July 6 (IANS) Telangana Minister for Industry and Information Technology, K.T. Rama Rao, on Tuesday appreciated actor Sonu Sood's social service activities, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, discussed with Sonu Sood the various works taken up by him in response to the calls received from people from across the country.

The minister told Sood that he emerged as a hope for many people in distress during the pandemic.

The actor briefed KTR on the works undertaken by him and his plans to expand the social service activities. He told the minister that he launched the social service work with inspiration from his mother. He also shared with the minister his views about Hyderabad and its people.

Sood was all praise for KTR for lending help to the needy during the pandemic. He said he was impressed the way the minister responded to people's requests over Twitter for help.

After the meeting, the minister hosted a lunch for the actor and felicitated him with a shawl and a memento.

Last month, KTR had called Sood a real superhero. When someone, who received help from the minister, thanked him and called him a real superhero, he replied that he is just an elected representative.

"I am just an elected public representative doing my bit brother. You can call Sonu Sood a superhero for sure," KTR had tweeted.

Sood too had responded to KTR on the microblogging site, calling the minister a hero.

"Thank you so much sir for your kind words! But you are truly a hero who has done so much for Telangana. The state has developed so much under your leadership. I consider Telangana as my second home as it's my place of work & the people have shown me so much love over the years," wrote the actor, who has worked in many Telugu movies.

--IANS

ms/arm