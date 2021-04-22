KTR questions different pricing for Covid vaccine

The Minister, who is also the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), took to Twitter to wonder why there is no uniform pricing for vaccine.

Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) Telangana's Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday questioned the different pricing of Covid-19 vaccine for the central and state governments.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, wants the Centre to absorb the additional cost from PM Cares to help rapid vaccination across the country.

"We agreed for One Nation - One Tax (GST) But now we see, One Nation - Two different Vaccine prices !? For Govt of India @ Rs 150 And State Govts @ Rs 400 Can't the GoI subsume any additional cost from PM CARES & help rapid vaccination across India?," tweeted KTR with hashtag SabkaSaathSabkoVaccine.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender also slammed the Centre for different pricing policy.

"We can't understand this logic of state having to pay Rs 400 for vaccine while Centre pays only Rs 150. Is this the way to tackle the pandemic," he asked while addressing a news conference on Thursday.

KTR, who is also holding the portfolio of municipal administration, revealed that all the frontline workers in municipal administration department are being taken care of.

The percentage of vaccination in 141 municipalities is 95.55 and in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) it is 96.19. He said the department was striving for cent per cent vaccination at the earliest.

