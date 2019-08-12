KTR should stop practising politics of double standards, says Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Sunday accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao of indulging in politics of double standards.

"Do not undermine the intellect and wisdom of the people of Telangana and stop practising politics of double standards," said Sravan while addressing the media persons here.Alluding to a speech delivered by Rao in a university on Saturday, the Congress leader said that the party branded those supporting it as "patriots" (Deshbhakt) and all those who oppose the party as "betrayers" (Desh Drohi)."Rao must introspect the narrative being pursued by his party. Those who join TRS are portrayed as well-wishers of the state and the rest are labelled as betrayers," he said.Continuing his tirade Sravan accused Rao of encouraging defections at a large scale.The Congress leader also took a jibe at him for saying that religion and politics should remain separate."Why did he not think of this when his party allied with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)? If he truly believes in what he said, then he must immediately snap ties with the AIMIM," Sravan remarked. (ANI)