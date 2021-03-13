KTR surprises TRS worker's daughter on birthday

Khaja Nawaj Hussain, a TRS worker from Karimnagar, has been held up in the city for work related to the MLC elections. As a result, he could not be by his daughter's side on her birthday.

Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao on Saturday surprised a party worker's daughter by personally calling her and wishing her on her birthday.

Not just the birthday, Hussain had also missed attending his father-in-law's funeral while his wife is in the ninth month of pregnancy.

"Though his father-in-law passed away, Hussain has been shouldering the party work assigned to him, staying in Hyderabad for the past 20 days," said a party official.

On Friday, Rao held a teleconference with the party workers and learnt that Hussain has been toiling hard for the party despite his wife's pregnancy and the demise of his father-in-law.

Moved by Hussain's dedication, Rao enquired more about him and came to know that his daughter Nabila Mohammed's birthday is on Saturday.

"He immediately arranged a surprise gift for Nabila through the local party workers and also personally called her to wish her happy birthday," the official said.

When Rao asked the birthday girl as to what more she wants, she replied that she didn't want anything except TRS winning in the elections, pleasantly surprising the minister.

Rao later said that this is the kind of relationship the ruling party shares with its workers and their family members.

He said the workers are the party's strength, and promised to take care of them in the event of any eventuality.

