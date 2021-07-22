KTR to donate 100 custom vehicles to differently-abled on his birthday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) will donate 100 custom vehicles to the differently-abled under 'Gift a Smile' initiative on his birthday.



Gift a Smile, a novel initiative started by KTR on his birthday on July 24 last year.

In a tweet, the minister said, "Last year on the eve of my birthday, I had personally donated 6 ambulances and our TRS MLAs and MPs joined in taking the total No. to 90! This year too, decided that the best way to celebrate is to #GiftASmile in personal capacity to 100 differently-abled with custom made vehicles."

He urged TRS party leaders and other well-wishers who would like to greet him on his birthday to plant a sapling as part of Mukkoti Vruksharchana or Gift a Smile.

Many public representatives and prominent personalities have welcomed this gesture of Minister KTR and have come forward to contribute a few custom made vehicles under the Gift a Smile initiative.

While MLC Naveen Rao came forward to donate 100 vehicles, MLCs Shambipur Raju and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy promised to donate 60 vehicles each.

Minister Puvvada Ajay came forward to donate 50 vehicles and MLA Balka Suman promised to donate 50 vehicles, while MLA Gadari Kishore said that he would donate 20 tricycles.

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLAs Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao, Saidi Reddy Shanampudi, Jeevan Reddy and a few others have come forward to donate the custom made vehicles under the Gift a Smile initiative. (ANI)

