KTR to donate 100 custom vehicles to disabled on birthday

"This year too, I decided that the best way to celebrate is to #GiftASmile in personal capacity to 100 differently-abled with custom made vehicles," said Rao whose birthday is on Saturday.

Hyderabad, July 22 (IANS)

He started this initiative in 2020, attracting many other legislators to join forces with him.

"Last year on the eve of my birthday, I had personally donated six ambulances and our TRS MLAs and MPs joined in taking the total number to 90!" the minister noted.

This year, MLC Naveen Rao came forward to donate 100 vehicles and MLCs Shambipur Raju and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy pledged to donate 60 vehicles each.

Puvvada Ajay and MLA Balka Suman also promised 50 vehicles each while Gadari Kishore pledged to offer 20 tricycles.

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLAs Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao, Saidi Reddy Shanampudi, Jeevan Reddy and a few others also have come forward to donate the custom-made vehicles under the initiative.

Meanwhile, Rao requested his fans and supporters not to splurge money on bouquets, cakes and hoardings, and instead plant a sapling or help someone in need.

