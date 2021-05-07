Kumaraswamy, DK Shivakumar slam Centre for challenging K'taka HC order to enhance oxygen supply

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday hit out at the Centre for challenging the High Court's order to supply 1,200 tonnes of oxygen per day to the state in the Supreme Court, saying that despite being an oxygen-producing state, it was not getting its share.



"The Central government has challenged the High Court's order to supply 1,200 tonnes of oxygen per day to Karnataka in the Supreme Court. It argued that if the supply of oxygen to Karnataka increases, the health system will collapse," he said in a series of tweets.

He added that the state requires about 1,700 MT of oxygen per day, and despite producing over 1,200 MTs, Karnataka is only receiving about 865 to 965 MTs.

"Karnataka and Kannadigas have somehow tolerated discrimination in grants, discrimination in GST dues, discrimination in floods and drought. But how can we tolerate this deadly discrimination of breath-taking?" he asked.

He further demanded that the necessary amount be given to the state and said the elected leaders of the ruling BJP government should question the Centre for the alleged discrimination.

"BJP MPs in the state should question such central discrimination. Those who have been locked in their mouths so far, let them open their mouths open to save the lives of the people," he added. Congress leader DK Shivakumar also asked if Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would remain a "mute spectator''.



"Shocked to see the Central Government moving the SC challenging the Karnataka HC order to supply 1200 MT of Oxygen to the state. Projected demand is 1471 MT but central allocation is only 865 MT. Will CM @BSYBJP & BJP MPs remain, mute spectators, when people are dying of Oxygen shortage?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda tweeted: "We demand oxygen. Save lives. Comply with the High Court order. Stop cheating people of Karnataka. Spineless BJP MPs speak up for people of Karnataka."

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to immediately increase the cap on allocation of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the state of Karnataka to 1200 MT per day amid the COVID-19 crisis.



"We direct the Government of India to increase the cap on supply of oxygen to the state to upto 1200 MT per day from the sanctioned allocation of 965 MT," directed the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar after analysing the situation created due to the pandemic in Karnataka. (ANI)

