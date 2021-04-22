Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka govt over spending crores of rupees on advertisements amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday slammed state government for spending crores of rupees on advertisements amid COVID pandemic.



"We are in the midst of a major crisis and during this time the state government is spending crores of rupees on advertisements. The government should stop playing with the lives of the people. I am very disappointed that the government has not learnt its lessons yet," the JDS leader said while speaking to ANI.

Kumaraswamy , who is admitted to a hospital In Bangaluru after being tested for coronavirus, criticised the state government for giving adverstisements in newspapers thanking Central government over the funds for Metro projects at this point of time.

"Today, when I read the newspapers, I noticed something that pained me. I see the current situation that both state and Centre are in, the Karnataka government has given advertisements on newspapers and thanked Union government for releasing funds for phase 1 and phase 2 of the Metro projects," he said.

This is not some sort of the throw away from the centre to the state government, he added.

The former Chief Minister was tested positive for the virus on April 17 and later in the same day, he had been admitted to the hospital following the desese.

The state reported 1,76,207 total active coronavirus cases, in the last 24 hours today, as the Union Health Ministery. A total of 1,0,32,233 people have been recovered from the virus during the said period. (ANI)

