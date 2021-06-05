Kumaraswamy slams K'nataka govt over handling foot-and-mouth disease outbreak

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday raised concerns about an outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) among cattle in the state and condemned the ruling BJP government for its lack of commitment in handling the situation.



Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy said, "It is a matter of concern for the farming community that there is an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) for cattle in the state now. Media reports have stated that even Ramanagara is one of the districts where this viral disease has been reported."

He warned that the disease can turn out to be fatal for the cattle and also lower milk production. Kumaraswamy pointed out that dairy farmers were already in a tough situation due to due to decreased milk procurement prices and increased cost of cattle feed.

In a series of tweets, he wrote, "FMD is a serious disease as it can turn out to be fatal for the cattle. Also, it has the potential to reduce milk yield, fertility and cause chronic health problems for cattle. This will further deteriorate the financial condition of poor farmers. The dairy farmers are in a tough situation already due to reduction in milk procurement prices and increase in cost of cattle feed. In such a situation, there is a fear that outbreak of FMD may turn dairy farming into a loss-making venture."

Claiming that there is a shortage of vaccines against the FMD infection, he urged the government to take immediate action on the matter.

"This can upset the entire rural economy if preventive measures are not taken immediately as farmers are heavily dependent on animal husbandry for their livelihood. Farmers are worried as there is shortage of vaccines for FMD even at the private medical shops. The government should immediately take measures to ensure supply of vaccines," said Kumaraswamy.

He condemned the BJP government for not showing enthusiasm and commitment in handling the FMD infection. The former Chief Minister said, "The BJP government, which showed eagerness in bringing about the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act, appears to be not showing similar enthusiasm and commitment in handling the FMD. Where is the Animal Husbandry Minister? Has he held any meetings on FMD? He is yet to respond though dairy farmers are gripped by the fear of the spreading of FMD." (ANI)