Kumaraswamy slams Siddaramaiah, says 'people who started political career from JDS are trying to destroy the party'

Ramanagara (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI): Slamming Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said people who started their political career from JDS and got all the recognition are now trying to destroy the party.



A workshop of JDS leaders was held at Kumaraswamy's farmhouse in Bidadi in Ramanagara district on Monday to prepare a strategy for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumaraswamy said, "He (Siddaramaiah) got all the power and recognition because of JDS. He started his political career with JDS and now he is trying to destroy the party that helped him to grow. His dreams will never come true and he should stop making loose comments against JDS."

Speaking at the workshop, former Prime Minister and JDS chief H D Devegowda said Siddaramaiah betrayed the JDS. "Siddaramaiah must know that Devegowda is still alive and his party, JDS, can not be vanished by making statements," said the veteran leader.

Kumaraswamy's remarks came after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that JDS can only play games by winning 20-30 seats. The Congress leader said that JDS is not a secular party and for the sake of power it can form an alliance with any other party. He also had said that there is no wave for JDS in Karanataka.

After the workshop, Kumaraswamy told mediapersons that JDS is working again from the root level and changing strategies by learning from the DMK's win in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of MK Stalin and TMC's victory in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

