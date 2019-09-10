Kumari Selja, Capt Ajay Singh Yadav to head election and campaign committees in Haryana

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday appointed Kumari Selja and Captain Ajay Singh Yadav as Chairman of the election and campaign committees, respectively, for Haryana.

The 28-member election committee for Haryana, led by Kumari Selja, also includes the names of prominent Congress leaders such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Tanwar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Hooda, Phoolchand Mullana, Kiran Choudhary, Kuldeep Bishnoi, and HS Chatta, among others, according to a press release by the AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.



The 40-member campaign committee apart from Captain Ajay Singh Yadav as its chairman and Dilu Ram Bazigar as its convenor comprises of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Tanwar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Choudhary Ranjit Singh, Azad Mohammed, Dharampal Malik and Jaiveer Balmiki, among others.

According to the release by the AICC, both Selja and Yadav are a part of both the Pradesh Congress committees.

Earlier, amid dissidence in the Haryana unit ahead of Assembly polls in the state, Congress on September 4 had appointed Selja as President of the state unit and also named former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Chairman of the State Election Committee.

Haryana, which has a 90-member Assembly, is scheduled to go to polls in October this year. (ANI)

