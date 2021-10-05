Kumari Selja slams UP govt for 'illegally confining' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

She said there was no reason to arrest her as she was going to share the pain of the victims."How can Priyanka Gandhi Vadra disturb peace in a state where there is already no peace," the Congress leader said.Selja added, "This is not the first time that Priyanka Gandhi had visited here. Whenever there is such a situation, she goes and shows support to the people. She meets the family of the victims. She went to Hathras, Sonbhadra as well when incidents had taken place."Selja said, "Priyanka Gandhi went with only a few people. She went under the danger posed by 'Jungle Raj'. How can she disturb the peace?"The senior Congress leader demanded an enquiry in the matter.Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she continues to be in "illegal confinement" at PAC compound in Sitapur while on her way to meet the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence and that she has not been produced in front of a magistrate or any other judicial officer.She also said that no further communication regarding the circumstances or the reasons under which she has been charged had been communicated by the UP Police or administration.The Congress leader said in a statement that she has not been served with any order or notice nor FIR has been shown to her.Priyanka Gandhi said she was told on October 4 morning that she had been placed under house arrest."I have been placed under arrest as verbally informed to me by the arresting officer DCP Piyush Kumar Singh, CO City, Sitapur, under section 151 at 4.30 am on the 4th of October, 2021. At the time I was arrested I was travelling within the district of Sitapur, approximately 20 km from the border of Lakhimpur Kheri district which was under section 144. However, to my knowledge, Section 144 was not imposed in Sitapur," she said.Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has spoken to some members of families of victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence over the phone while being in detention of Uttar Pradesh police, party leader Deepender Singh Hooda said today.An FIR was registered against 11 people including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deependra Hooda and Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu "for disturbing peace", Hargaon Police station SHO Brijesh Tripathi had told the media earlier today.Eight people including four farmers had died in the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police had said.Samyukta Kisan Morcha has alleged that son of Ajay Mishra Teni was involved in the violence that led to the death of four farmers. However, both the Union Minister of State and his son have refuted SKM's allegations.However, both the Union Minister and his son have refuted SKM's allegations. (ANI)