Kumbh mela will not be cut short

New Delhi: The mega Kumbh Mela at Haridwar will continue till April 30 and there has been no discussion to close it early on account of surging Covid infections, officials said as they denied any move to wrap up the event two weeks early.

"The Kumbh Mela used to begin in January, but looking at the Covid situation, the state government decided to start it in April this time. The centre's SOP said because of the situation, the duration would be reduced. I have no information of it being curtailed," said Deepak Rawat, District Magistrate, Haridwar, and Kumbh Mela officer.



Hundreds of thousands of devotees have been gathering for the annual event on the banks of the river Ganga for a holy dip, escalating concerns about an exponential rise in Covid cases amid a countrywide spike in infections.

There has been nationwide criticism of the decision not to call off the religious gathering this year; the event usually sees record crowds and critics see it as a potential super-spreader. The powerful akhadas or seer groups have, however, refused to call off the Kumbh Mela.