Kurti styling tips for tall girls

Anuj Mundra, Chairman & MD, Jaipurkurti.com shares a few tips and styles to help select a look:

Kurtis are loved by every Indian girl, and because of the many styles gaining popularity sometimes one can get it wrong. Each design suits a particular body type ans many times tall girls find it hard to pick the right Kurti.

Asymmetric Kurta - Flaunt the Hemline

To make a statement nothing can beat an asymmetric kurti. The amazing hemline gives it a modern touch. One can pair it with skinny denims or leggings for a casual outing in style.

Thigh Length Kurta - For a Proportionate Torso

Thigh length kurtis are a tall girl's best friend. They elevate your look by making the torso proportionate, which the short kurta fails to do. You can style them in different ways, some of the best are with skinny jeans, palazzo pants, a sharara, or even with a patiala shalwar.

High Slit Kurta - Best for Every Occasion

If you are looking for a kurta that is a perfect fit for every occasion, it would be a high slit kurta. These are best to highlight your height as well as your long legs. Pair it with skin tight denims or trousers for a boost in confidence.

Long Kurta - Just Made for You

Maxi type kurtis, commonly known as the long kurti as well, comes in long sleeves are a match made in heaven for tall girls. While choosing one, ensure that you go for long styles as they will help in highlighting your height as well as gorgeous legs in the best possible way.

Jacket/Shrug - A Perfect Styling Partner

When it comes to being stylish, a jacket or a shrug are the best options. Choose some vibrant colours to create a perfect contrast.

Waste Tie - An Amazing Styling Accessory

When it comes to accessories, a tie around the waist can be perfect for beautiful day kurtis. These can be used to create a curve or flaunt your beautiful waste line. If you want to try something different then this is your go to style.

